Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Companies

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit.

The healthcare company will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company and is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, it said in a statement.

The company will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex. The units are expected to generate revenue of roughly $77 billion in 2021.

Commenting on the decision, Gorsky said, "Following a comprehensive review, the board and management team believe that the planned separation of the consumer health business is the best way to accelerate our efforts to serve patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals, create opportunities for our talented global team, drive profitable growth, and – most importantly – improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world."

JNJ Stock Price Today by TradingView


Consumer Health Company

The new consumer health company will have brands such as Neutrogena, AVEENO, Tylenol, Listerine, JOHNSON’s, and BAND-AID under its umbrella.

The company will determine and announce the board of directors and executive leadership of the new company in due course as the planned separation process progresses.

Alex Gorsky will serve as executive chairman of Johnson & Johnson and transition the chief executive officer role to Joaquin Duato, the current vice-chairman of the company’s executive committee, effective 3 January 2022.

Duato would continue to lead the new Johnson & Johnson following completion of the planned separation, the company added.

A 'Planned Transaction'

"This planned transaction would create two businesses that are each financially strong and leaders in their respective industries. We believe that the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would each be able to more effectively allocate resources to deliver for patients and consumers, drive growth and unlock significant value," Duato stated.

"Importantly, the new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would remain mission driven companies with exceptional brands, commitments to innovation, and remarkable talent. Each company would carry on the Johnson & Johnson legacy of putting the needs and well-being of the people we serve first," he added.

In June, Britain's GSK unveiled a detailed plan to spin off its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer into a separate company by the middle of next year.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Turkey's Getir Launches US Operations
2
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Group Launches Pilot For Lightweight Glass Bottles
3
Retail

Spar South Africa Announces Management Changes
4
Technology

Panama Green Earns ENERGY STAR Certification
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com