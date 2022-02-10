Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kellogg Beats Sales Estimates As Price Hikes Lend Support

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kellogg Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales as higher product prices offset pressure from reduced demand for its snacks and cereals.

Increasing costs for freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils due to global supply chain snarls have significantly hurt margins for packaged food companies, leaving them with little choice but to hike prices.

Full-Year Performance

Reported net sales for full-year 2021  increased by approximately 3% year-on-year, to $14.2 billion (€12.5 billion), driven by positive price/mix in all four regions as well as modestly favourable foreign currency translation.

On an organic basis, net sales increased by 3.5%, despite lapping unusually strong, pandemic-aided organic growth in 2020, the company noted.

Operating profit decreased by less than 1% year-on-year, and closer to flat on an adjusted basis, due to global supply disruptions, labour strike in the fourth quarter and a fire incident in the third quarter.

K Stock Price Today by TradingView



Commenting on the company's performance, Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's chairman and chief executive officer, said, "As we've closed the books on fiscal year 2021, I could not be more proud of our organisation’s focus and determination to work through challenges and deliver on our financial commitments.

"Facing significant cost inflation, worldwide bottlenecks and shortages, and even a labour strike at all of our US cereal facilities in the fourth quarter, the team executed with agility to deliver another year of on-guidance results."

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $433 million (€380.11 million), or $1.26 per share in the fourth quarter ended 1 January, from $205 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.42 billion (€3 billion) in the fourth quarter from $3.46 billion (€3.04 billion) a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $3.39 billion (€2.98 billion), according to Refinitiv IBES.

Divisional Performance

The company's European unit saw net sales growth of approximately 7%, while reported operating profit grew by around 16%, due to lower one-time charges and the impact of higher net sales.

In North America, reported net sales declined by 2%, while operating profit dropped 10% due to several factors including, among others, inflation and supply bottlenecks and shortages.

In Latin America's reported net sales grew by 9%, supported by strong price/mix growth, favourable foreign currency translation and business momentum.

Cahillane added, "We enter 2022 with growth momentum, financial flexibility from strong cash flow and balance sheet, and enhanced capabilities that will continue to enable us to manage through challenging business conditions."

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Belarus' Eurotorg Continues With Store Expansion, Sees Q4 Sales Up
2
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Sees Revenue Up 18%, Says Costs Remain 'At Elevated Levels'
3
Fresh Produce

Arla Posts 5.6% Sales Growth In Full-Year 2021
4
Retail

Studenac Becomes Croatia's Largest Grocer Following Pemo Acquisition
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com