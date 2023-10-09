Kepak Group Names Niamh Marshall As Non-Executive Director

Irish food producer Kepak Group has appointed Niamh Marshall as a non-executive director to its board.

Marshall is an experienced financial services professional, having served with KPMG for around 26 years in various roles.

She holds the distinction of being the first female to be appointed as a partner in KPMG Ireland, Kepak noted.

‘Unique Professional Career’

Commenting on the appointment, the chair of Kepak Group, John Horgan, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Niamh to the board of Kepak Group. Her unique professional career achievements and long-standing experience in corporate financial services will provide invaluable advice and guidance as our business continues with its growth strategy.”

Currently, Marshall serves as a director of Ulster Bank Ireland DAC and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. She is also member of the audit-and-risk committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from University College Dublin and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Last month, the Irish food company named Brian Farrell as the new chief executive of its Kepak Foods division.

Prior to joining Kepak, Farrell held a number of senior executive positions with Glanbia and IBI Corporate Finance, and he was most recently a member of the Glanbia Nutritionals executive leadership team, with ‘global responsibility for product management across a range of activities in the nutrition sector, as well as leading all corporate development activity,’ Kepak noted in a statement.

Earlier this year, Kepak signed a two-year strategic partnership with Nexer, under which the Irish group will seek to modernise its finance, stock management, production and sales functions.