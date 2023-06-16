Kerry Group Opens Taste Facility In Indonesia

Ireland's Kerry Group has announced the opening of a new taste manufacturing facility in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.

The taste and nutrition firm said the 50,000 square metres facility will significantly expand Kerry’s taste offering in Southeast Asia (SEA) by delivering localised products to its fast-growing markets.

Expansion

The facility is the company’s largest greenfield investment in SEA and will encompass a manufacturing site, research and development pilot plant, and a sampling hub.

The new facility in Karawang aims to support Kerry’s food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverage, snacks, and bakery, which are among the company’s fastest growing end use markets.

Kerry said as part of its Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, the company has prioritised sustainability initiatives across the entire facility, and all utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards.

Dignitaries from Indonesia and Ireland attended the inauguration ceremony, including, among others, Nurul Ichwan, Indonesia’s deputy for investment promotion, ministry of investment; H.E. Padraig Francis, ambassador of Ireland to Indonesia; Tom Moran, Kerry Group board chairman; and Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO.

'Sustainable Nutrition'

"The opening of our state-of-the-art facility will not only expand our reach into the flourishing Southeast Asian taste market but also revolutionise the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region," said Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO.

"By collaborating with leading food and beverage manufacturers, we will harness our global technologies to create products that resonate with Asian consumers' specific taste preferences."

