52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kerry Group Opens Taste Facility In Indonesia

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Ireland's Kerry Group has announced the opening of a new taste manufacturing facility in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia.

The taste and nutrition firm said the 50,000 square metres facility will significantly expand Kerry’s taste offering in Southeast Asia (SEA) by delivering localised products to its fast-growing markets.

Expansion

The facility is the company’s largest greenfield investment in SEA and will encompass a manufacturing site, research and development pilot plant, and a sampling hub.

The new facility in Karawang aims to support Kerry’s food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverage, snacks, and bakery, which are among the company’s fastest growing end use markets.

Kerry said as part of its Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, the company has prioritised sustainability initiatives across the entire facility, and all utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dignitaries from Indonesia and Ireland attended the inauguration ceremony, including, among others, Nurul Ichwan, Indonesia’s deputy for investment promotion, ministry of investment; H.E. Padraig Francis, ambassador of Ireland to Indonesia; Tom Moran, Kerry Group board chairman; and Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO.

'Sustainable Nutrition'

"The opening of our state-of-the-art facility will not only expand our reach into the flourishing Southeast Asian taste market but also revolutionise the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region," said Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO.

"By collaborating with leading food and beverage manufacturers, we will harness our global technologies to create products that resonate with Asian consumers' specific taste preferences."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Unilever To Scoop Up Frozen Yoghurt Brand Yasso
2
A-Brands

EY’s Kristina Rogers On The Role Of Resilience And Collaboration In Retail And FMCG
3
A-Brands

The Organic Sector Showcases Strengths At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023
4
A-Brands

Investors May Exit Consumer Goods Firms Over EU Deforestation Law
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com