Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Beats Sales Estimates On Higher Prices, Robust Demand

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kraft Heinz Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales as the packaged food maker benefited from higher product prices and sustained demand for its packaged meals and condiments.

Packaged food makers have been bumping up prices of their products to contend with surging costs of everything from shipping and labor to raw materials such as wheat, meat and edible oils.

Kraft reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $257 million, or 21 cents per share, driven by non-cash impairment losses of $1.3 billion. It reported a net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $6.71 billion in the fourth quarter ended 25 December, from $6.94 billion a year earlier, owing to an impact from acquisitions and divestitures.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $6.61 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Neste Reduces GHG Emissions By 10.9 Million Tonnes In 2021
2
A-Brands

Kerry Group Ends 2021 ‘On A Strong Note’ With Group Revenue Of €7.4bn
3
A-Brands

Swedish Match To Boost Investment In Nicotine Pouches As Profits Grow
4
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Plant-Based Milo In Thailand
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com