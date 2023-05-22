Kraft Heinz Introduces IHOP Coffee To Stores

Kraft Heinz has announced the launch of IHOP Coffee at grocery stores in the United States.

Pancake-inspired IHOP Coffee is made with 100% arabica beans and is now available at grocery stores across the US in three roasts - Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and pancake flavour Chocolate Chocolate Chip featuring a fudgy chocolate flavour.

IHOP Coffee in K-Cup pods and bags of grounds are available with retailers at prices starting from $7.99 (€7.40).

To celebrate the launch, the company is releasing a new limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser, which it says 'fills every inch of your home with the aroma of Buttery Syrup pancakes.'

The rechargeable diffuser resembles the iconic IHOP mug and is pre-filled with a Buttery Syrup scented oil.

Customers can pre-order the limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser for $19.99 (€18.51) on Amazon.com while supplies last.

Premium Coffee Product

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we’re thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup pods," said Kaitlin Roe, director of marketing at Kraft Heinz.

"This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan favourite brand like IHOP to reach new consumers in the market."

"With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavours inspired by our best-selling pancakes,” added Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer at IHOP.

“Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavours to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP Coffee as part of our fans’ morning routines.”

