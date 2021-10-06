ESM Magazine

Lavazza Launches Nespresso-Compatible, Zero-Impact Capsules

Published on Oct 6 2021 9:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: Lavazza / Nespresso / Coffee Capsules / Zero-Impact Capsules

Italian coffee producer and distributor Lavazza has launched new Nespresso-compatible capsules with zero C02 impact.

Five well-known blends - Lavazza Qualità Oro, Qualità Rossa, Crema e Gusto, ¡Tierra! for Planet and Dek – are now available in the elegant aluminium capsule format.

The range is offered in a 10-capsule, or in a 30-capsule format in the case of Crema e Gusto and Qualità Rossa.

Currently, it can be purchased in large-scale distribution and from 2022 it will be rolled out in specialty stores.

Lavazza's first carbon-neutral range dedicated to the retail sector aims to help neutralise the impact of carbon dioxide by offsetting emissions.

The 'Zero CO2 impact' message is also highlighted on the packaging of the cartons, made of recyclable FSC certified paper.

'Roadmap To Zero' Programme

The new product line is part of the Lavazza Group's multi-year 'Roadmap to Zero' programme, which began by reducing emissions along the entire Lavazza value chain.

In 2020, Europe’s third largest player in the capsule market started offsetting direct emissions and achieving complete CO2 emissions compensation.

Lavazza uses carbon offsetting on the residual emissions by supporting a project in Perù aimed to protect the Madre de Dios forests from the pressure of human settlement, protecting trees and local biodiversity, as well as the livelihood of the relevant indigenous communities.

The new CO₂-neutral capsules include the offsetting of emissions produced throughout the life cycle of the product, from the cultivation of coffee to the end of its life through all stages of production, transport and disposal.

In April, Italian coffee maker Lavazza said it expects revenue to rebound this year, reaching at least the €2.2 billion ($2.58 billion) it achieved in 2019, and continues to look for M&A opportunities.

