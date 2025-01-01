52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Nespresso

Nestlé Cuts Sales Growth Outlook As Consumers Become More Cost-Conscious

10 Ways In Which Nestlé Is Positioning Itself For The Future

As discussed in its annual report, here are ten ways in which Nestlé is seeking to position itself for the future.

Nestlé's Nespresso To Sell Paper-Based Compostable Coffee Pods

Nestlé's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss firm's metal capsules, wh...

