Lindt & Sprüngli Appoints Nicole Uhrmeister As Chief Of Human Resources

Lindt & Sprüngli AG has announced the appointment of Nicole Uhrmeister as its chief human resources officer and member of the group management, effective November 2023.

Uhrmeister brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, having held various human resources management positions in multinational FMCG companies.

"By appointing the chief human resources officer as a member of the group management, we underline the important role that our people play in executing our growth strategy. Nicole Uhrmeister’s experience in various leadership roles and her deep knowledge of the FMCG industry make her an ideal fit for this key position," Adalbert Lechner, CEO of Lindt & Sprüngli, said in a statement.

Most recently, she was with Capri Sun Group Holding as its chief human resources officer – a role she took up in 2016.

Before this, she was part of Coca-Cola, where she served in several human resources roles.

Uhrmeister holds a Swiss diploma in human resources and a Master of Advanced Studies in human capital management from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Winterthur.

Annual Report

Lindt & Sprüngli reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion (€5 billion) in its financial year 2022, which corresponds to year-on-year organic growth of 10.8%.

The Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company reported that operating profit (EBIT) increased by 15.5% year on year to CHF 744.6 million (€749.5 million).

The company's Europe segment generated sales of CHF 2.30 billion (€2.3 billion), which equates to organic growth of 5.3%.

Its North America segment generated sales of CHF 2.03 billion (€2 billion), corresponding to an organic growth of 15.7%.

Elsewhere, its 'Rest of the World' segment generated sales of CHF 646 million (€649.9 million), recording the strongest organic growth of any segment, of 16.6%.