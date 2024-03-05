52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Lindt & Sprüngli Sees Profit Rise On Price Increases

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lindt & Sprüngli Sees Profit Rise On Price Increases

Lindt & Sprüngli reported higher 2023 profit, as the Swiss chocolate maker managed to pass on increasing raw material costs to customers amid a slowdown in the global chocolate market.

The company's net income rose 17.9% to CHF 671.4 million (€697.22 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, slightly beating the CHF 670 million (€695.51 million) forecast by analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

The manufacturer of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said it achieved an operating margin of 15.6% last year, up from 15% in 2022.

In January, Lindt & Sprüngli reported a 10.3% rise in 2023 organic sales, as the post-COVID recovery in travel generated demand for higher-value products such as pralines.

Performance By Segment

Lindt & Sprüngli's European business segment recorded sales of CHF 2.41 billion (€2.50 billion), marking a 9.1% organic increase. Several European markets, including Switzerland, Italy, the UK, and Eastern Europe, experienced double-digit growth, while Germany and France also witnessed 'solid growth', the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North American segment achieved sales of CHF 2.11 billion (€2.19 billion), reflecting an organic growth of 11.0%. Meanwhile, the Rest of the World segment saw sales climb to CHF 0.68 billion (€0.71 billion), with an organic growth rate of 12.9%, buoyed by robust sales in Australia, Japan, and Brazil.

Future Outlook

It proposed an annual dividend of CHF 1,400 (€1,456) per registered share, up from the CHF 1,300 (€1,352) in the previous year.

Lindt & Sprüngli confirmed its 2024 guidance for organic growth of 6% to 8%, as well as an improvement in the operating margin of 20-40 basis points.

'In an uncertain economic and political situation, Lindt & Sprüngli is very confident that the Group will be able to pursue its successful strategy and is convinced that the long-term trend towards premium products will continue,' it said.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Unilever Names Heiko Schipper As President Of Its Nutrition Business
Unilever Names Heiko Schipper As President Of Its Nutrition Business
2
A-Brands

Billa Rolls Out 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon Fillets From Revo Foods
Billa Rolls Out 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon Fillets From Revo Foods
3
A-Brands

South Africa's RCL Foods To Spin-Off And List Rainbow Chicken Business
South Africa's RCL Foods To Spin-Off And List Rainbow Chicken Business
4
A-Brands

Henkel Sees Growth In Organic Sales And Operating Profit In FY 2023
Henkel Sees Growth In Organic Sales And Operating Profit In FY 2023
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com