52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Lindt & Sprüngli 2023 Sales Boosted By Higher Prices

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lindt & Sprüngli 2023 Sales Boosted By Higher Prices

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli said its 2023 sales grew by 10.3% organically and came in ahead of market expectations, boosted by higher product prices and strong sales of its pralines across markets.

The maker of Lindor balls and gold foil-wrapped teddy bears attributed most of the sales growth to the increase in selling prices, which it used to offset higher raw material costs, especially for key ingredient cocoa.

'Within product mix, the trend towards gifting, pralines, and hollow figures continued, and the group is benefiting from the higher added value of these product lines,' the group said in a statement.

Cocoa Prices

The chocolate industry is dealing with historically high cocoa prices. New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high last year and are expected to remain strong in 2024.

Lindt said its overall sales reached CHF 5.20 billion (€5.54 billion) in 2023, up 4.6% when accounting for currency exchange effects. This slightly beat analysts' average forecast of  CHF 5.18 billion (€5.52 billion), according to LSEG data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swiss Franc

The company said that exchanging foreign currencies into Swiss francs had a negative impact of 4.4% on the sales.

In the last twelve months, the Swiss franc has strengthened by roughly 8% against the U.S. dollar and by 5% against the euro, adding pressure on companies like Lindt that report in Swiss francs but get most of their revenue from North America and other European countries.

Lindt said it expected to record an operating profit (EBIT) margin of around 15.5% for 2023 when it posts full annual results on March 5.

For 2024, the Zurich-based chocolatier targets organic sales growth of 6% to 8%, and aims to increase its operating profit margin by 20-40 basis points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analyst Comment

Commenting on the group's performance, Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said, "Most of the growth was attributable to price increases due to higher raw material prices, but importantly volume/mix closed the year slightly positive, with an improving volume trend in the latter part of the year despite volumes in the global chocolate market declining and the highest cocoa prices in decades with the price almost doubling over the course of the year.

"We would also flag, Lindt has performed very well in the non-tracked channels of food service, boutiques, travel retail and e-commerce which is not captured by our Nielsen data."

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Israeli Foodmaker Strauss To Raise Prices, Cut Costs Further
Israeli Foodmaker Strauss To Raise Prices, Cut Costs Further
2
A-Brands

Sanpellegrino Rolls Out New Zero-Sugar Drinks In The US
Sanpellegrino Rolls Out New Zero-Sugar Drinks In The US
3
A-Brands

Baupost Affiliate Sells Its Shareholding In Bakkavor To LongRange
Baupost Affiliate Sells Its Shareholding In Bakkavor To LongRange
4
A-Brands

Kellanova Names Nicolas Amaya As President Of North American Unit
Kellanova Names Nicolas Amaya As President Of North American Unit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com