ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation

Published on Jul 23 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: France / beauty / L'oreal / cosmetics / Personal Care / Restructuring

L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation

Personal care brand L'Oréal has announced the creation of a new 'Europe Zone' within its organisation, combining the Western Europe and Eastern Europe divisions into a single entity.

The organisation change has been made to 'put in place the optimum conditions to help drive future growth', the group said, and is the last stage in the reorganisation of the group's zone structure.

The Europe Zone will be led by Vianney Derville, currently President of L’Oréal Western Europe Zone.

Vianney joined the group in 1992, taking on roles in Japan and Spain before returning to the group's Paris headquarters in 2007. He was appointed head of international CPD markets in 2013, before becoming head of the group's US-based consumer products division in 2014.

In 2016, he was named president of the group's Western Europe Zone, as well as joining its executive committee.

'Highly Strategic Role'

"Vianney’s wealth of experience and long-track record of driving sustainable business growth, make him the perfect choice for this highly strategic role," commented Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive of L’Oréal.

Advertisement

"I am very excited to see these two former zones coming together under his leadership to help the group better serve the needs of our consumers, retail partners and stakeholders, whilst having the flexibility to adapt to local specificities. I also want to thank Alexandre for the successful development of our businesses in Eastern Europe and for his overall contribution to the L’Oréal adventure.”

The appointment is effective from 1 July, the group added.

In May, L'Oréal said that it expects sales to return to pre-pandemic levels later this year in several of its markets.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Casino Group Extends The Maturity Of Its Syndicated Credit Facility

Casino Group Extends The Maturity Of Its Syndicated Credit Facility
French Retailers Puzzled Over COVID Health Pass For Shoppers

French Retailers Puzzled Over COVID Health Pass For Shoppers
France Forecasts Increase In 2021 Soft Wheat Output

France Forecasts Increase In 2021 Soft Wheat Output
Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister

Talks With Russia 'Best Way' To Resolve Champagne Dispute: Minister
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

2 Sisters Food Group Invests £7.5m In UK Site Fri, 23 Jul 2021

2 Sisters Food Group Invests £7.5m In UK Site
GSK Names Brian McNamara As CEO Of New Spin-Off Fri, 23 Jul 2021

GSK Names Brian McNamara As CEO Of New Spin-Off
Business Conglomerate Dr Oetker Announces Split Into Two Groups Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Business Conglomerate Dr Oetker Announces Split Into Two Groups
Unilever 'Fully Committed' To Israel, CEO Says Thu, 22 Jul 2021

Unilever 'Fully Committed' To Israel, CEO Says
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN