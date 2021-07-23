L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation

Published on Jul 23 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: France / beauty / L'oreal / cosmetics / Personal Care / Restructuring

Personal care brand L'Oréal has announced the creation of a new 'Europe Zone' within its organisation, combining the Western Europe and Eastern Europe divisions into a single entity.

The organisation change has been made to 'put in place the optimum conditions to help drive future growth', the group said, and is the last stage in the reorganisation of the group's zone structure.

The Europe Zone will be led by Vianney Derville, currently President of L’Oréal Western Europe Zone.

Vianney joined the group in 1992, taking on roles in Japan and Spain before returning to the group's Paris headquarters in 2007. He was appointed head of international CPD markets in 2013, before becoming head of the group's US-based consumer products division in 2014.

In 2016, he was named president of the group's Western Europe Zone, as well as joining its executive committee.

'Highly Strategic Role'

"Vianney’s wealth of experience and long-track record of driving sustainable business growth, make him the perfect choice for this highly strategic role," commented Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive of L’Oréal.

"I am very excited to see these two former zones coming together under his leadership to help the group better serve the needs of our consumers, retail partners and stakeholders, whilst having the flexibility to adapt to local specificities. I also want to thank Alexandre for the successful development of our businesses in Eastern Europe and for his overall contribution to the L’Oréal adventure.”

The appointment is effective from 1 July, the group added.

In May, L'Oréal said that it expects sales to return to pre-pandemic levels later this year in several of its markets.

