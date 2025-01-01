L'oreal
L'Oréal To Acquire 10% Stake In Swiss Skin Care Company Galderma
French cosmetics company L'Oréal is to acquire a 10% stake in Swiss skin care firm Galderma from a group of major shareholders, the two companies ha...
L'Oreal Sees Sales Rise In Q2 But Depressed China Market Weighs
French cosmetics giant L’Oréal reported a 5.3% rise in second-quarter sales, below expectations and likely further rattling investors already...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com