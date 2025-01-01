52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
L'oreal

Estée Lauder Names Insider de La Faverie As New CEO To Kickstart Turnaround

L'Oréal To Acquire 10% Stake In Swiss Skin Care Company Galderma

French cosmetics company L'Oréal is to acquire a 10% stake in Swiss skin care firm Galderma from a group of major shareholders, the two companies ha...

L'Oreal Sees Sales Rise In Q2 But Depressed China Market Weighs

French cosmetics giant L’Oréal reported a 5.3% rise in second-quarter sales, below expectations and likely further rattling investors already...

