L’Oréal To Provide Bakar Labs Access To Its Bio-Based Cosmetic Testing

Cosmetics giant L’Oréal has entered into a partnership with the University of California (UC) Berkeley's Bakar Labs, allowing the latter free access to its proprietary 3-D reconstructed skin models.

This partnership aims to pioneer the next-generation of beauty products, leveraging L’Oréal’s extensive microbiome science, Bakar Labs’ biotech expertise, and other advanced biological technologies.

The partners hope to redefine the beauty industry landscape, drive innovations that cater to individual needs, improve skin health, and address specific skin concerns with effective and innovative solutions.

Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer in charge of research, innovation, and technology at L'Oréal said, "L’Oréal has been a pioneer of 3D reconstructed skin for over 25 years, establishing alternative solutions for a world without animal testing [...].

"With a fully integrated production of 3D reconstructed skin, we will provide Bakar startups with whatever is needed to achieve their goals."

Bakar Labs

Bakar Labs is a biotech incubator located in the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub on the UC Berkeley campus.

It offers over 40,000 square feet of lab and office space to up to 50 startups at a time.

The startups include companies working in therapeutics, diagnostics, agricultural tech, and food tech.

UC Berkeley professor and director of Bakar Labs, David Schaffer said, "This collaboration will provide valuable resources and expertise to our tenant companies and allow us to work alongside L'Oréal to advance the biotechnology field across the pharmaceutical and beauty industries."

