Marlene Sponsors Mountain Sports During Winter Season

By Robert McHugh
In the winter, the orchards of South Tyrol – Südtirol – enter a period of dormancy and rest, however, there is no let-up in the promotional activities of the Marlene brand, with numerous international communication initiatives and sports sponsorships that highlight its close relationship with sport and the mountains.

In December, for example, Marlene apples sponsored the FIS Cross-Country (Skiing) World Cup in Lillehammer and Beitostølen – an initiative carried out in collaboration with Coop Norge.

Audi FIS Ski World Cup

Marlene apples will once again be sponsoring the Audi FIS Ski World Cup. The brand will be visible at eight races – on bibs, at the start blocks, and at the finish lines until 11 March.

The countries involved in the international sports sponsorship are Italy, Norway and Sweden. After the Italian meetings in Sestrière, Alta Badia and Bormio, the partnership will also take in Plan de Corones, Kvitfjell and Åre.

Meanwhile, in its native region of South Tyrol, the brand supports young South Tyrolean athletes and the skiing champions of tomorrow with the Marlene Cup, the under-18 and under-21 championship organised by the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Südtirol. Marlene will act as the main sponsor of the circuit of 12 international meetings.

Dorothea Wierer – ‘Daughter Of The Alps’

Marlene will also renew its consolidated partnership with biathlon champion Dorothea Wierer in the 2022/23 season. An authentic ‘daughter of the Alps’, Dorothea will display the light-blue Marlene logo on her rifle in every competition.

Following the success of the autumn campaign, which involved ten countries and out-of-home initiatives in Rome, Milan, Seville, Barcelona and Malta, the ‘Daughter of the Alps’ apple continued to brighten up the public transport of European cities.

In December, it was the trams of Oslo and Stockholm that were turned into open-air art galleries, painted in their entirety with new works produced by the winning artists of the Marlene Art Contest, organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the brand.

‘An International Brand’

“Marlene is an increasingly international brand,” explains Hannes Tauber, marketing manager of VOG.

“With the out-of-home campaigns on trams, we bring the ‘Daughter of the Alps’ apple and its seasons into the lives of millions of consumers all over Europe, reminding them that, with the Marlene brand, they can enjoy quality apples from South Tyrol – Südtirol – all year round.”

For more information, visit www.marlene.it/de/der-apfel-aus-suedtirol.html.

