McCormick Names Marcos Gabriel As Next Finance Chief

Spice-maker McCormick & Company has promoted Marcos Gabriel to the position of executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

Gabriel will be a member of the company’s management committee and report to chief executive and president Brendan M. Foley, the company added.

As the finance chief of McCormick, Gabriel will lead the company’s global finance division and global business services team.

Commenting on the appointment, Foley stated, “Marcos is a proven global leader, with over 25 years of experience in the consumer products industry. Over the last seven years, he [has] served in key senior leadership roles at McCormick, contributing meaningfully to our track record of profitable growth and improved productivity.

“Marcos is a strategic leader, and his expertise in finance, digital transformation, and business development across major multinational companies will be instrumental as we continue to advance our leadership and differentiation.”

Marcos Gabriel

Gabriel is an experienced professional and currently serves as senior vice-president of global finance and capital markets at McCormick.

He is also a member of the board of directors for the National Life Group.

Gabriel joined McCormick in 2017, as the CFO of the Americas division.

He also served as the company’s chief transformation officer, leading the global team responsible for driving enterprise-wide initiatives to enable effectiveness and growth.

Before joining the company, he held leadership roles at Avon, Unilever, and Eli Lilly, across Europe and North and Latin Americas.

Mike Smith

Gabriel will take over as the new chief financial officer on 1 December 2024, succeeding Mike Smith.

Smith, who has served as executive vice-president and CFO since 2016, will remain with the company as executive vice-president until his retirement on 28 February 2025.

Foley stated, “Since he stepped into the role as CFO, sales grew at an industry-leading pace of over 50%, and we delivered significant shareholder value.”

He furthered, “His transformational leadership and belief in talent development helped McCormick build a world-class global finance organisation. I thank him for his contributions and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement.”