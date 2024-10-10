Constellation Brands Appoints New Chief Growth And Strategy Officer

Constellation Brands has appointed E Yuri Hermida as its new chief growth and strategy officer and executive vice president.

Hermida will report to president and chief executive officer, Bill Newlands, and serve as a member of the Corona maker's executive management committee.

In the new role, he will be responsible for consumer insights and innovation, digital, transformation, media, new business ventures, and strategy and analytics.

Hermida succeeds Mallika Monteiro, who previously led the company’s growth organisation.

Monteiro has assumed additional responsibilities as executive vice president and managing director of the company’s beer brand portfolio.

An Experienced Professional

Hermida is an experienced professional with a track record of driving results across diverse CPG companies in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

He brings strong general management, operational, and P&L discipline coupled with extensive marketing, research and development, and innovation expertise to the team, the company noted.

Before joining Constellation Brands, Hermida was with Sovos Brands as its president. Previously, he served as chief growth officer of the company.

'Extensive Experience'

Commenting on the appointment, Newlands added, “His extensive experience across the CPG sector and diverse perspective will benefit our company as we continue to look for ways to evolve our business in line with shifting consumer and category trends to seek to ensure long-term, sustainable industry-leading growth.”

Before joining Sovos Brands, he spent four years at Reckitt in Europe and North America where he drove growth for the business units he led.

Hermida commenced his career in Mexico in brand management with Procter & Gamble and then managed several brands in its food and beverage portfolio, based in Venezuela.

He continued to assume positions with increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble, including country and general manager roles around the world. He also led large-scale businesses in international markets for the company.