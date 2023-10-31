52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

More Than Half Of Consumers Would Change Their Diet To Achieve A Better World: Study

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

A growing proportion of 'climatarian' consumers are willing to alter their eating habits to protect the planet, a new study by Tetra Pak has found.

The Tetra Pak Index 2023 report found that consumers are now actively considering the environment as well as their individual health when buying food, with 54% of respondents stating that they would be willing to change their diet to contribute to a better world.

In addition, some 70% of respondents said that it was important that healthy products do not harm the environment.

The Tetra Pak Index is based on a survey conducted in ten countries around the world by global market research firm IPSOS.

Changing Diets

Other findings from the report include 56% of respondents citing health as a reason for adopting a flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian or vegan diet, while just over a third (36%) cite the environment as the primary motivator behind changing their diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, 70% said that they would sacrifice convenience for healthier products, while just 17% would be willing to sacrifice food and drinks with health benefits in the current economic climate – an indication of the importance that consumers place on their health, even in spite of the cost-of-living crisis.

Just under two thirds (62%) said that they believed technology has a role to play in driving a more sustainable future.

'More Resilient And Sustainable'

“The findings of this year’s Index are reflective of the direction we have taken in the last few years, to decarbonise the food industry and make food systems more resilient and sustainable," commented Adolfo Orive, president and CEO at Tetra Pak.

"In many parts of the world, people rely on products such as milk and juices for their daily nutrition, so it is critical to optimise their value chain with innovations in sourcing, packaging, processing and distribution, which is where we have been playing an active role together with our customers and suppliers."

The survey comprised 5,000 online interviews during across Brazil, China, Germany, India, Kenya, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Coca-Cola HBC Sticks To Annual Forecast Amid Forex Headwinds
2
A-Brands

Unilever To Freeze CEO Schumacher's Fixed Pay For Two Years
3
A-Brands

Orkla Announces Partnership With Private Equity Firm Rhône
4
A-Brands

Orkla Sees Operating Revenue Up 14% In Third Quarter
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com