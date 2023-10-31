More Than Half Of Consumers Would Change Their Diet To Achieve A Better World: Study

A growing proportion of 'climatarian' consumers are willing to alter their eating habits to protect the planet, a new study by Tetra Pak has found.

The Tetra Pak Index 2023 report found that consumers are now actively considering the environment as well as their individual health when buying food, with 54% of respondents stating that they would be willing to change their diet to contribute to a better world.

In addition, some 70% of respondents said that it was important that healthy products do not harm the environment.

The Tetra Pak Index is based on a survey conducted in ten countries around the world by global market research firm IPSOS.

Changing Diets

Other findings from the report include 56% of respondents citing health as a reason for adopting a flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian or vegan diet, while just over a third (36%) cite the environment as the primary motivator behind changing their diet.

In addition, 70% said that they would sacrifice convenience for healthier products, while just 17% would be willing to sacrifice food and drinks with health benefits in the current economic climate – an indication of the importance that consumers place on their health, even in spite of the cost-of-living crisis.

Just under two thirds (62%) said that they believed technology has a role to play in driving a more sustainable future.

'More Resilient And Sustainable'

“The findings of this year’s Index are reflective of the direction we have taken in the last few years, to decarbonise the food industry and make food systems more resilient and sustainable," commented Adolfo Orive, president and CEO at Tetra Pak.

"In many parts of the world, people rely on products such as milk and juices for their daily nutrition, so it is critical to optimise their value chain with innovations in sourcing, packaging, processing and distribution, which is where we have been playing an active role together with our customers and suppliers."

The survey comprised 5,000 online interviews during across Brazil, China, Germany, India, Kenya, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA.