Tetra Pak
Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.
Tetra Pak Unveils ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ To Help F&B Producers Achieve Sustainability Targets
Tetra Pak has introduced its ‘Factory Sustainable Solutions’ offering for food and beverage producers (F&B) as it seeks to help businesses...
Greenyard Teams Up With Tetra Pak For New Cardboard Packaging Line
Fresh produce giant Greenyard has entered into a partnership with Tetra Pak for a new cardboard packaging line at Greenyard Prepared in Bree, Belgium.
