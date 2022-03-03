Natural & Organic Products Europe Scheduled For April 2022

Europe’s leading trade show for natural, organic and sustainable products – Natural & Organic Products Europe – will reunite the industry once again on 3-4 April 2022 at ExCeL London.

The two-day show will feature thousands of new and innovative brands – including the best choice of natural, organic, sustainable, zero-waste, ethical, and free-from food and drink products to hit the market – as well as the latest clean and conscious health, beauty and eco-living products.

Other show highlights include two award ceremonies and an even bigger Vegan World area, a dedicated meeting planner, international pavilions, a live ‘pitch to the buyer’ session with Holland & Barrett, and two New Product Showcases.

Event director Carol Dunning said, "After many years of uncertainty, we believe the 2022 edition of will be its best yet!

"Our industry is resilient, and people are raring to get back to business, so we’ve been working hard to deliver an unforgettable show experience for you all."

As well as exploring the show floor, 60+ speakers will discuss challenges and future opportunities in the industry across two dynamic theatres – The Natural Products TALKS Theatre, and the Natural Beauty TALKS Theatre. Hear talks from Soil Association, Ecovia intelligence, Craig Sams, Natrue, British Beauty Council, UpCircle Beauty, Ecotone, Stroud Brewery, Christine Bailey, True Skincare and more.

"Year after year, the show continues to evolve into an even more essential item in the buyers' tool kit. Bigger, better and buzzing!”, The Health Store Wholesale noted.

To register for a free trade ticket, visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

