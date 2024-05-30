52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

IGD Announces Latest Event In 'Live And Connected' Series

By Steve Wynne-Jones
IGD has announced details of the second instalment in its 'Live and Connected' event series, which is set to take place on Tuesday 15 October at CodeNode in East London.

The event, Collaborating for Growth, will feature a programme 'designed by account managers for account managers' to encourage collaboration within the industry.

As an industry convenor known for bringing together stakeholders from business, government and related sectors, IGD will deliver an insightful day of talks, panels, case-studies and break-out sessions to help account managers unlock growth through collaboration.

Experts across IGD’s commercial offer will feature during the event, including: Bryan Roberts, Retail Futures Senior Partner, Rhian Thomas, Head of UK Insight, and David Warren, Director of Consulting, alongside David Beardmore of Tesco and Simon Miles of Lighthouse Advisory.

'Accelerate Collaboration For Commercial Results'

"IGD is uniquely placed to offer account managers best-in-class case-studies of how the sector can accelerate collaboration for commercial results," commented Tom Wakeman, Insight Director at IGD. "These events have been a mainstay of the industry in the past, so I am delighted that we are bringing back our own brand events.’

The event is expected to be well-subscribed, and take-aways from the day will include

  • Industry insights from a range of unique perspectives
  • Unprecedented, and exclusive, research from IGD
  • Top tips on how to be truly collaborative
  • A framework to achieve winning results

The event will wrap-up with an original piece of research from IGD, followed by a template offering a best practice framework for business planning.

For more information on how to attend the event, click here.

