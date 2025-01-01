London
Lidl Ranks As London's Third Largest Supermarket, Surpasses Asda
Lidl GB has emerged as the third largest supermarket in London, surpassing Asda and hitting a market share high of 9.1%, according to Kantar Till Roll for...
Natural & Organic Products Europe Opens This Week
Advocates of natural, organic and sustainable products are busy preparing for Natural & Organic Products Europe trade show (NOPEX) this week.
ESM
