New Awards Raise The Bar For Plant-Based Products

Global plant-based trade show Plant Based World Expo has launched the Plant-Based Excellence Awards to celebrate the best of the industry.

Decision makers responsible for purchasing plant-based products are hungry to discover their next best-selling product.

With so many companies providing plant-based items, it’s more important than ever to source the right product for customers.

Unlike other awards, the combination of judging the taste, presentation and business viability will provide a holistic view of the product’s potential for commercial success.

Creative marketing without competitive margins won’t lead to listings, just as the most delicious product that is presented poorly won’t grab and hold the attention of customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plant-Based Excellence Awards

The Plant-Based Excellence Awards will score individual entries and only award coveted bronze, silver, gold, and platinum shields to products that demonstrate all-round excellence.

With 17 categories spanning sweet, savoury, meat-mimics, ready-meals and everything in-between, the products will be judged and scored by panels of buyers and industry advisors, including some of the hosted buyers at Plant Based World Expo Europe 2024.

The categories for the awards are:

• Meat Alternatives

• Fish and Seafood Alternatives

• Wholefoods

• Ready Meals

• Deli Products

• Dairy Alternatives

• Dairy Alternatives Cheese

• Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts

• Egg Replacements

• Baked Goods

• Savoury Snacking

• Sweet Snacking

• Cold Beverages

• Hot Beverages

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Condiments, Preserves and Ferments

• Innovative Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost to enter is £100+VAT per product per category. Exhibitors at Plant Based World Expo can avail of one free product entry and a subsequent lower entry cost of £75+VAT per product per category.

Judging will commence in September, with winners being revealed in October ahead of Plant Based World Expo Europe.

Awards will be presented to the category winners in a live awards ceremony at the Plant Based World Expo on 13 November at ExCeL London.

'A Highly Competitive Market'

Abigail Stevens, marketing director at Plant Based World Expo, commented, “The plant-based food sector is a highly competitive market. From its rapid growth phase in the last few years, which saw an abundance of new brands and products being launched, to the corrective phase witnessed in the past year with brands fighting to secure and keep listings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Standing out from the crowd is essential for all brands and their products. The Plant-Based Excellence Awards was created with this in mind - to help distinguish superior products available in the marketplace and reward the companies who are succeeding.”

Entries to the awards will be open for five weeks up to 9 August 2024. If you would like to enter a product, visit www.plantbasedworldeurope.com/awards.

This article was written in partnership with Plant Based World Expo.