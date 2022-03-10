Subscribe Login
Natural & Organic Products Europe To Feature Global Vegan, Free-From Brands

Natural & Organic Products Europe will feature a record number of vegan and free-from brands from across the world when it returns to ExCeL London on 3-4 April, with an even bigger Vegan World area.

This year’s line-up includes plant-based brands from around the world, including the Vurger Co., the Booja-Booja Co., One Planet Pizza, Follow Your Heart, London Nootropics, Creative Nature, Smart Organic, Just Wholefoods, Raw Press, Sauceman, Happy Cheeze, De Smaakspecialist, Better Nature, Vivo Life, Plant Alternative, Quinola, Just Real Food, and more.

Event Director Carol Dunning said, “We have always championed plant-based ‘wholefoods’ across the show, and over the years, the popularity of vegan products has increased rapidly.

“The Vegan Society are long-standing show partners, and so we rebranded the Vegan Society’s pavilion to a much larger ‘Vegan World’ area. We have the biggest Vegan World area to date, so we can confidently say we’re Europe’s largest plant-based trade show, and therefore worth a visit.”

The Vegan Society will host two exciting panels over the two days – one is entitled Vegan food trends: Past, current, and future insights, helping visitors stay ahead of the curve with plant-based consumer food trends, and where the sector is heading in the year ahead.

As well as this, Louisianna Waring, Senior Insight and Policy Officer, will host a Vegan Beauty Takeover in the Natural Beauty TALKS Theatre, where she will reveal the Vegan Society’s latest consumer research around vegan beauty.

To register for a free trade ticket, visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

