Nestlé Adds Rainer Blair and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch To Its Board Of Directors

The shareholders of Nestlé have approved the election of Rainer Blair and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch to its board of directors at its 156th annual general meeting (AGM) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Rainer Blair, is the president and CEO of Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology company, and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch is a former state secretary and director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Around 1,257 shareholders attended the event in person, representing 58.5% of the capital and 79.9% of the shares entitled to vote.

The independent representative acted on behalf of 99.1% of Nestlé's capital, the company noted.

Annual General Meeting

The shareholders also approved the annual review and the financial statements, as well as the proposed dividend of CHF 2.95 per share and the capital reduction.

The dividend represented an increase of 15 centimes over the previous year, marking 28 consecutive years of dividend growth, Nestlé added.

The chairperson and all other members of the board of directors were re-elected for a term of office until the next annual general meeting.

Eva Cheng decided not to stand for re-election for personal reasons after 10 years of board service.

The board now comprises Paul Bulcke, U Mark Schneider, Henri de Castries, Renato Fassbind, Pablo Isla, Hanne Jimenez de Mora, Patrick Aebischer, Kimberly A Ross, Dick Boer, Dinesh Paliwal, Lindiwe Majele Sibanda, Chris Leong, Luca Maestri as well as Rainer Blair and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch.

Read More: 10 Ways In Which Nestlé Is Positioning Itself For The Future

Shareholders also elected the members of the compensation committee for a one-year term.

Other approvals made by the board include the total compensation budgets for Nestlé's board of directors and executive board, and the revision to the articles of association.

Ernst & Young Ltd was re-elected as statutory auditors for the financial year 2023.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.