A-Brands

Nestlé Announces Partnership With The Yield Lab Latam

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Nestlé has announced a partnership with The Yield Lab Latam, a venture capital fund that aims to transform the food sector in Latin America.

The Yield Lab Latam invests in technology start-ups operating in the agri-food sector, seeking to 'bring through innovative technology solutions from food production to agricultural methods'.

Nestlé is investing in the group through its Sustainability Fund, which seeks to promote packaging solutions and recycling infrastructure that contribute to circular economies, as well as helping the food sector transition to regenerative agriculture.

'Sustainable Solutions'

"The investment from Nestlé and the partnership with The Yield Lab Latam will help us progress on finding sustainable solutions for the food industry," commented Maxence de Royer, vice president of strategy, business development and ESG for Nestlé Latin America Region.

"Investing in technological innovation in the agri-food sector and drawing on the energy and creativity of startups can help meet common goals such as reducing emissions and increasing biodiversity. This complements our own research work in the area, for example through our new Institute of Agricultural Sciences."

The Yield Lab

The Yield Lab Latam was founded in 2017, and boasts offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. It is part of The Yield Lab, which is a global network of venture capital firms operating since 2014 in Missouri, the United States, and with regional operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Its managing director, Santiago Murtagh, added, "The relationship with Nestlé reflects the common vision of committing ourselves and the food production ecosystem to jointly help address the challenges of the industry. We are leveraging our proximity to local entrepreneurial talent and the reach of our network of innovation centres."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

