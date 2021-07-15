Nestlé Explores Innovative Technologies For Cultured Meat

Published on Jul 15 2021 7:59 AM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Food technology / Cultured Meat / Future Meat Technologies

Food giant Nestlé has announced that it is evaluating innovative technologies to produce cultured meat or cultured-meat ingredients with several external partners and start-ups.

The company added that it is 'closely monitoring' scientific trends and exploring emerging technologies to understand the potential of future meat alternatives.

The company has teamed up with cultured-meat start-up Future Meat Technologies. Scientists at Nestlé Research in Lausanne are working with the start-up on cultured-meat components that do not compromise taste or sustainability.

Future Meat Technologies' proprietary technology, which is both innovative and cost-effective, can produce non-GMO cultured meat components from animal cells, thereby reducing the need for land and resources to raise animals.

'Animal-Friendly Alternatives'

Reinhard Behringer, head of the Nestlé Institute of Material Sciences at Nestlé Research, said, "For many years we have been investing in our protein expertise and the development of proprietary technologies for plant-based meat alternatives, allowing us to continuously expand our wide range of tasty and nutritious products with a lower environmental impact.

"To complement these efforts, we're also exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are nutritious, sustainable, and close to meat in terms of taste, flavour, and texture. We are excited to understand their potential."

Consumers are reducing or eliminating animal products from their diet for various reasons, such as animal welfare, health and wellness as well as environmental concerns, Nestlé noted.

Nutritious, Sustainable Plant-Based Products

It has led to a growth in demand for plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, and Nestlé is focused on providing delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based products.

Currently, the company offers a wide range of meat and dairy alternatives that are suitable for flexitarians, vegans, vegetarians, as well as people with special dietary needs.

Exploring new technologies will help the company to transform its portfolio with products that are good for people and the planet.