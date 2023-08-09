Nestlé To Invest €500.6m In Chocolate And Biscuit Business In Brazil

Nestlé will invest R$2.7 billion (€500.6 million) in its chocolate and biscuit operations in Brazil until 2026, which is three times the amount invested in the last four years.

The Swiss multinational intends to use the resources to expand and modernise production lines in factories and accelerate the development of new products.

A significant part of the announced investment will be destined to the modernisation and expansion of production lines at the factories in Caçapava, Vila Velha and Marília, which are also export hubs for over 20 countries.

In Caçapava, Nestlé produces the KitKat brand; while in Vila Velha, production is focused on the Garoto brand of chocolates, and the Marília unit manufactures biscuits.

According to Patricio Torres, vice president of biscuits and chocolates at Nestlé Brazil, “Nestlé's Brazilian operation has been growing consistently and sustainably over the years. In the last 12 months alone, we have seen an increase of 24%, based on the high demand in Brazil for the chocolate and biscuit portfolio”.

In recent years, Nestlé Brasil has significantly expanded its chocolate and biscuit brands, innovating its portfolio and experimenting with new formats and flavours, as well as customising items for special occasions.

Focus On Sustainability

Nestlé will also boost its ESG initiatives, including the expansion of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, the largest cocoa sustainability programme in Brazil.

The programme stimulates social, environmental and economic development in the states of Bahia, Pará, Espírito Santo, Rondônia, Tocantins and São Paulo, and impacts more than 3,500 partner producers.

It encourages regenerative agricultural practices in the cocoa chain, contributing to more sustainable production, practices that recover the soil and encourage better use of water resources, in addition to reducing the carbon footprint and increasing the quality of food production.

Nestlé has pledged to switch to 100% sustainable cocoa by 2025.

Nestlé Brazil operates 20 industrial units in eight states and has nine distribution centres.