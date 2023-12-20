Nestlé's Plant-Based Foie Gras Returns For A Limited Time

Nestlé’s vegetarian and vegan brand Garden Gourmet is bringing back Voie Gras, a plant-based alternative to foie gras, for a limited time.

The move will allow shoppers in Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands to add the treat to their festive tables this year, the food giant added.

Last year, the foie gras alternative turned out to be a hit as part of a seasonal launch in Spain and Switzerland.

Torsten Pohl, global head of R&D for Nestlé's food category added, "Following a successful pilot launch last holiday season, we are excited to bring back Voie Gras. Our teams worked hard to improve the recipe, taste, and shelf-life, bringing us even closer to animal-based foie gras.

"Additionally, through leveraging the flexibility of our R&D production lines, we are now capable of producing it on a larger scale, enabling us to support a second seasonal launch this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

Voie Gras

Made with miso paste and sea salt with a soy base, Voie Gras replicates the texture, flavour and appearance of the original product, making it suitable for various kinds of dishes - hot or cold, sweet or savoury.

It can be combined with various ingredients for many recipes, ranging from a canape or terrine starter to a delicious sweet-savoury dessert.

Marjolijn Niggebrugge, European Business Head of Plant-Based Meal Solutions at Nestlé, stated, "Garden Gourmet is all about offering food where taste feels good.

"Voie Gras is a great-tasting seasonal option to delight consumers who continue to look for plant-based alternatives, while paying attention to the environment and animal welfare."

ADVERTISEMENT

The product comes in a glass jar and is available in the chilled aisle of supermarkets.

It is developed and produced at Nestlé's R&D centre in Singen, Germany, where culinary experts, product developers and scientists work on innovative products for Nestlé's food business including chilled, frozen, and shelf-stable plant-based meat alternatives.