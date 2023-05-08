Nine Companies To Participate In Mondelēz International's Start-Up Programme

Mondelēz International's innovation and venture hub, SnackFutures has announced that nine start-ups have been selected to participate in its third cohort of CoLab.

The start-up engagement programme, which launched in 2021, was designed to help build a portfolio of disruptive brands and venture pipeline for the American multinational.

This year, CoLab focused on start-ups taking a unique approach to 'making snacks delicious' to strengthen Mondelēz International’s core businesses, as well as offering potential to explore new categories.

Participants of CoLab receive a 12-week curriculum of virtual and hands-on sessions, networking opportunities and a $20,000 grant.

'Snack Innovation'

“SnackFutures’ focus is to curate a portfolio of disruptive brands that can give Mondelēz International first-mover advantage on snack innovation, get us even closer to the consumer, and accelerate our financial, reputational, and cultural growth,” said Jackie Haney, head of CoLab.

“CoLab is pivotal to that because it allows us to work with, learn from and nurture early-stage brands that have the potential to scale.”

Some selected companies include CocoTerra, a personal chocolate maker that enables users to create dark, milk and white chocolate in their own kitchens; and DreamPops, offering plant-based, clean label frozen pops, bites and shelf stable candy crunch.

Incredible Eats, which offers edible spoons and straws in sweet and savoury options, is also a part of the programme.

Other companies include Freezcake, Legally Addictive, Mezcla, New Gem, Steiner’s Coffee Cake of New York and Whoa Dough.

