Technology

Mondelēz Expands CoLab Programme To Focus On Food Technology

By Dayeeta Das
Confectionery and snacking giant Mondelēz International has announced that it is now accepting applications for CoLab Tech, an accelerator programme aimed at helping start-up companies address challenges in food technology and sustainability.

The initiative seeks to find and collaborate with emerging food technology start-ups offering disruptive solutions and explore the potential to scale through the company’s core chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks businesses across three critical areas, the Oreo maker noted.

These include sustainability, innovative ingredients, and processes that can help address these challenges.

Key Technical Challenges

Ian Noble, VP R&D - research, analytical and productivity at Mondelēz International said, "The launch of CoLab Tech demonstrates Mondelēz International’s commitment to more sustainable food and process technologies that push the boundaries of key technical challenges.”

In the area of sustainability, the programme will focus on technologies that support regenerative agriculture, low-carbon dairy ingredients and renewable/more efficient energy sources.

Innovative ingredients will focus on technology for cleaner labels, lower carbon footprints, improved sensory experiences, and better nutrition profiles.

The focus are on process will look into technologies that increase manufacturing flexibility, enhance automation, and allow the exploration of more modern, advanced heating and cooling options.

CoLab Programme

The 12-week programme includes in-person workshops, hands-on experiences and virtual curriculum sessions, along with one-on-one mentorship, as well as access to Mondelēz International's experts and the company’s partners across the globe.

It is open to US and European-based start-ups that have reached a minimum viable product in their development process and a minimum of five employees.

CoLab Tech builds on the successful collaboration and partnership principles of the company’s SnackFutures’ CoLab programme, launched in 2021.

The programme provides snacking entrepreneurs and emerging brands with resources, networking opportunities and information to help them grow their businesses.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

