Nordic Organic Food Fair And Eco Life Scandinavia Return To Malmö Next Month | ESM Magazine

Nordic Organic Food Fair And Eco Life Scandinavia Return To Malmö Next Month

Published on Oct 15 2021 5:29 PM in A-Brands tagged: Organic / Food / Nordic Organic Food Fair / Malmö / Eco Life Scandinavia

The long-awaited edition of the Nordic Organic Food Fair and Eco Living Scandinavia trade show return to Malmö on 17-18 November 2021, with over 450 brands showcasing everything from organic food and drink to innovative plant-based products and the latest natural health and beauty brands to sustainable living products.  

Melina Viking, event manager, commented, "During what has been a very uncertain time, we look forward to this wonderful opportunity to gather industry and like-minded professionals together and meet face to face once again. 

"We have bigger feature areas and exciting new regions, including some of the most innovative manufacturers and suppliers working in the natural and organic market. Many won't be appearing at any other show in Europe – so we're confident in saying that every new product innovation that our visitors need to know about will be at the show."

As well as exploring certified organic food and drink products in Nordic Organic Food Fair, the show will also feature a Vegan Scandinavia area, with over 40 brands, a Natural Health and Beauty area, and Naked Drinks Scandinavia – a fine selection of natural and biodynamic alcoholic and no-and-low drinks. 

Ticketholders will also gain free entry to the show's world-class conference programme, which features over 60 speakers sharing insights on consumer behaviour, industry trends and product innovations. 

The line-up includes a global market overview from Ecovia Intelligence, a seminar from Martin & Servera's Sustainability manager Kristina Ossmark and a talk by Charlotta Szczepanowski, Sustainability manager of Coop, Sweden. 

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, visit www.ecolifeshow.com or www.nordicorganicfoodfair.com

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

