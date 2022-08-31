OMG Meat Launches Plant-Based Shrimp Dumplings In Thailand

Alternative meat and seafood maker OMG Meat has launched plant-based shrimp dumplings in the Thai market in a bid to meet the growing consumer demand for healthy and environmentally conscious products.

The initiative is part of its parent company Thai Union Group PCL's efforts to offer plant-based food items and meat to encourage a flexitarian diet.

Maarten Geraets, managing director of alternative proteins at Thai Union, said, "We’re excited to be launching plant-based shrimp dumplings, which is the latest in a growing product line from OMG Meat.

"Younger consumers today are looking for food that is healthy not just for themselves but also for the planet, and OMG Meat’s products offer exactly that, with environmentally friendly sourcing and processing of ingredients that deliver products that have zero cholesterol, are low in calories and high in fibre, protein and calcium."

Plant-Based Protein

OMG Meat was developed by Thai Union’s Global Innovation Centre (GIC), which has been working to create a plant-based protein that tastes and smells like meat, the John West parent added.

The growing trend of plant-based products also supports Thai Union's 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans' pledge.

OMG Meat’s Plant-based Shrimp Dumpling is available in a five-piece, 125-gram pack for THB 110 (€3.02). The product is available at supermarkets across Thailand as well as online on the company's website.

Recently, Thai Union and its subsidiary Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods announced an alliance in North America with plant-based seafood maker, The ISH Food Company.

