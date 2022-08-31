Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

OMG Meat Launches Plant-Based Shrimp Dumplings In Thailand

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Alternative meat and seafood maker OMG Meat has launched plant-based shrimp dumplings in the Thai market in a bid to meet the growing consumer demand for healthy and environmentally conscious products.

The initiative is part of its parent company Thai Union Group PCL's efforts to offer plant-based food items and meat to encourage a flexitarian diet.

Maarten Geraets, managing director of alternative proteins at Thai Union, said, "We’re excited to be launching plant-based shrimp dumplings, which is the latest in a growing product line from OMG Meat.

"Younger consumers today are looking for food that is healthy not just for themselves but also for the planet, and OMG Meat’s products offer exactly that, with environmentally friendly sourcing and processing of ingredients that deliver products that have zero cholesterol, are low in calories and high in fibre, protein and calcium."

Plant-Based Protein

OMG Meat was developed by Thai Union’s Global Innovation Centre (GIC), which has been working to create a plant-based protein that tastes and smells like meat, the John West parent added.

The growing trend of plant-based products also supports Thai Union's 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans' pledge.

OMG Meat’s Plant-based Shrimp Dumpling is available in a five-piece, 125-gram pack for THB 110 (€3.02). The product is available at supermarkets across Thailand as well as online on the company's website.

Recently, Thai Union and its subsidiary Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods announced an alliance in North America with plant-based seafood maker, The ISH Food Company.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Arla Announces Half-Year Supplementary Payment For Farmer Owners
2
A-Brands

Nestlé To Launch Vegan KitKat Across Europe After Successful Pilot
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Announces Partnership With The ISH Food Company
4
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Arla Foods, SSBG Group, Associated Food Zimbabwe, Dorado Ivory
5
A-Brands

Südzucker Adds Hans-Peter Gai To Its Executive Board
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com