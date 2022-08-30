Thai Union Announces Partnership With The ISH Food Company

Seafood producers Thai Union and its subsidiary Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods have announced an alliance in North America with plant-based seafood maker, The ISH Food Company.

The plant-based company has trademarked a system of developing innovative plant-based products.

Its Whole System Approach examines every step in product development and attempts to make it as healthy as possible for customers.

ISH Food Company

The ISH Food Company was established in 2020 to deliver innovative, sustainable, healthy, and disruptive plant-based foods across the world, starting with plant-based seafood.

In 2022, the company launched its flagship product, Shrimpish, which is now available at select colleges, universities, and restaurants nationwide, with plans to expand offerings to include Salmonish, Codish, Crabish, Lobsterish, among others.

"We have a big mission, and we can’t do it alone, which makes this collaboration in North America even more important," said Bernard David, ISH founder and CEO.

"Consumer demand for healthy, nutritious, and sustainable food sources is accelerating as individuals increasingly make the connection between the food they eat and the climate crisis. Our plant-based seafood is crafted with environmental impact top of mind, delivering on taste, texture, nutrition, and planetary health. We’re grateful for this partnership with Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods as we work together to help transform food and agriculture into a regenerative, nutritious, and healthy system."

Alliance

As part of the alliance, ISH will use Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods marketing and distribution channels to mark its presence within the sustainable seafood space and ensure alternative seafood protein options are available to customers at an affordable price point.

The announcement is part of Thai Union’s global SeaChange plan, which includes fostering sustainable solutions across the business.

"We are excited to expand our reach within the alternative protein space through this alliance with The ISH Food Company," said Maarten Geraets, Thai Union managing director for alternative proteins.

"Our corporate venture business arm has been working closely with innovative alternative protein start-ups as we increase our attention and investment in sustainable seafood alternatives. As the number one distributor of frozen shrimp and pasteurised crab meat in North America, we have expansive expertise in the seafood category that we are eager to leverage in this new market."

Thai Union SeaChange

Since 2016, Thai Union has focused on developing its SeaChange sustainability strategy, earning a first-place spot on the Seafood Stewardship Index two years in a row in the process, with the company looking to reflect consumer's concerns around sustainability.

In a recent survey from Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods and market research consultancy Wakefield Research, grocery and foodservice executives and buyers received requests for plant-based (35%) and lab-grown (31%) seafood products this year.

With an increased appetite for alternative seafood, the groups decided to form an alliance to provide increased access to those looking for alternative seafood solutions.

