Orkla Appoints New CEO Of Consumer And Financial Investments

Maria Syse-Nybraaten has been appointed as executive vice president and CEO of Orkla's consumer and financial investments division, effective 1 October 2022.

Syse-Nybraaten will succeed Thomas Ljungqvist, who has served in an acting capacity since February of this year.

Maria Syse-Nybraaten

Syse-Nybraaten serves as an investment professional at Ferd Capital, where she has held several key positions since 2013, including responsibility for health investments in the Nordics.

Prior to that, she worked as an analyst at SEB.

She has numerous years of experience of ownership follow-up and board work in a number of companies, including Dr. Fürst Medisinsk Laboratorium AS, Brav AS, Aidian OY, and Fjord Line AS.

Maria Syse-Nybraaten will report to the group's president and CEO Nils Selte.

Selte commented, “I am very pleased that Maria has accepted the position of new CEO of Orkla Consumer & Financial Investments. She has solid experience from M&A and the financial market, in addition to her experience of active ownership and various Board positions. Maria’s expertise will make a valuable contribution in the ongoing process of establishing autonomous, independent portfolio companies.”

Read More: Operating Profit Rises By Two-Fifths At Norway's Orkla

Orkla Consumer & Financial Investments

Thomas Ljungqvist will now take up a new position in addition to being CFO of Orkla's consumer and financial investments wing.

He will lead the industrial and financial investments unit, which comprises Jotun (42.6%), Hydro Power, Orkla Eiendom, and Orkla Venture.

Ljungqvist will also be in charge of the business area’s investments in the out-of-home segment.

“I want to thank Thomas for the great job he has done during the period in which he has served as acting CEO for Orkla Consumer & Financial Investments. I am glad that he has assumed a new set of responsibilities aimed at further developing the business in collaboration with Maria and the rest of the team,” Selte stated.

The group's consumer and financial investments division is comprised of consumer investments and financial investments.

The portfolios under consumer investments include New York Pizza, Kotipizza, Orkla House Care, Lilleborg and Pierre Robert, while the industrial and financial investments segment covers  Jotun (42.6%), Hydro Power, Orkla Eiendom, and Orkla Venture.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

