Pastificio Rana To Bring Production Back To Italy With €78m Plan

Italian fresh pasta giant Pastificio Rana is bringing part of its production back home as part of a larger investment of €78 million to expand its domestic facilities over the next three years.

This move will see the company's ready-made meal production, currently based in Nivelles, Belgium, return to the Moretta plant in Italy's Cuneo province, according to media reports.

The Italian government will provide €9.6 million in subsidies to support the investment, while the Piedmont region will also contribute €350,000.

The company operates eight factories and is one of the leading producers of filled fresh pasta in both Europe and the United States.

This strategic shift is expected to increase Pastificio Rana's production capacity and meet the growing demand for its pasta, sauces, and ready-made meals.

The programme will also involve the Moretta (Cuneo), Gaggiano (Milan), and San Giovanni Lupatoto (Verona) factories, with the construction of additional infrastructure to support the expansion.

Positive Impact On Supply Chain

Aa well as creating new jobs, the move will also have a positive impact on the supply chain, particularly for the small and medium-sized enterprises, comprising 80% of Pastificio Rana's suppliers, that provide the company with raw materials.

In addition to consolidating its production structure, the strategy will allow the group to consolidate its position in foreign markets.

Gian Luca Rana, chief executive of Pastificio Rana, stated that the company is committed to making its Italian factories "centres of ever greater excellence for technological innovation, research and development."

Group Performance

In 2022, Pastificio Rana achieved consolidated revenues of €1.2 billion, operating profit of €14.9 million, and net profit of €21 million.

Pasta production in the EU reached 6.1 million tonnes in 2022, registering growth of 20% from 5.1 million tonnes in 2017.