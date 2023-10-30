EU Pasta Production Exceeded Six Million Tonnes In 2022: Eurostat

Pasta production in the EU reached 6.1 million tonnes in 2022, registering growth of 20% from 5.1 million tonnes in 2017.

The production value of pasta for 2022 is estimated to be €7.8 billion, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

Italy emerged as the leading EU member in pasta production in this period, with 4.2 million tonnes of pasta worth €5.1 billion.

The country accounted for 68% of the total EU production in terms of volume and 66% in terms of value, data showed.

Italy was also the top EU exporter of pasta, exporting 2.1 million tonnes of pasta, which accounted for 77% of the total among EU members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasta Exports

In 2022, EU members exported almost 2.8 million tonnes of pasta, and more than half (56%) went to other EU member countries.

The two top EU countries importing paste were Germany and France. Germany imported 414,758 tonnes of pasta, or 27% of total imports by EU members, while France imported 358,117 tonnes, or 23% of the total.

Outside the EU, the top two destinations in 2022 were the United Kingdom and the United States.

Imports in the UK amounted to 309,030 tonnes, accounting for a quarter of the total extra-EU pasta exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States imported 262,877 tonnes, or 22% of total exports outside the EU.

Prices

Reuters reported in August that pasta lovers must brace to pay even higher prices for their favourite dish, as drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damaged crops of durum wheat and reduced supplies available to flour millers and food companies.

Retail pasta prices rose about 12% this year in Europe and 8% in the United States, the report said citing data from market research firm Nielsen.