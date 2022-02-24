Pepsi To Introduce Nitrogen-Infused Cola

Pepsi has announced plans to launch Nitro Pepsi, which it says is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola drink with a smooth, creamy texture with frothy foam.

Nitro Pepsi will be available from 28 March across the US in two flavours – draft cola and vanilla draft Cola – in newly designed cans in both single-serve and four-pack varieties.

'A New Experience'

Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, said, "While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles.

"Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere. Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

Nitro Technology

In 2019, Pepsi announced plans to use nitro technology for cola and has been working on this innovation.

A widget placed at the bottom of every can helps in creating the texture and smaller bubbles compared to regular cola.

The cola giant added that this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, is being applied to the cola category for the first time.

The roll-out will be accompanied by a marketing campaign, comprising a television commercial highlighting the smooth and creamy experience of Nitro Pepsi.

In addition, fans will be able to try Nitro Pepsi 'on tap' for the first time from 25 March in the Sky Lounge at The High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.

