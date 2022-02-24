Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Pepsi To Introduce Nitrogen-Infused Cola

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Pepsi has announced plans to launch Nitro Pepsi, which it says is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola drink with a smooth, creamy texture with frothy foam.

Nitro Pepsi will be available from 28 March across the US in two flavours – draft cola and vanilla draft Cola – in newly designed cans in both single-serve and four-pack varieties.

'A New Experience'

Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, said, "While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles.

"Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere. Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

Nitro Technology

In 2019, Pepsi announced plans to use nitro technology for cola and has been working on this innovation.

A widget placed at the bottom of every can helps in creating the texture and smaller bubbles compared to regular cola.

The cola giant added that this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, is being applied to the cola category for the first time.

The roll-out will be accompanied by a marketing campaign, comprising a television commercial highlighting the smooth and creamy experience of Nitro Pepsi.

In addition, fans will be able to try Nitro Pepsi 'on tap' for the first time from 25 March in the Sky Lounge at The High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé, Coca-Cola HBC, Imperial Brands, Carlsberg Among Firms To Close Ukraine Production Facilities
2
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz And TheNotCompany Announce Partnership
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Net Profit Growth Of 28.3% In FY 2021
4
A-Brands

Henkel To Integrate Home Care And Beauty Care To One Unit
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com