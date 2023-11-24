52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Coca-Cola The Best Performing FMCG Brand In 'Best Global Brands' Report

By Steve Wynne-Jones
A number of major consumer goods brands feature in the latest edition of Interbrand's Best Global Brands report, which this year is topped by Apple, with a brand value of $502.7 billion.

The best-performing FMCG brand is Coca-Cola, which places eighth with a brand value of $58 billion (a 1% rise year-on-year).

Major Players

Rival Pepsi ranks 35th (brand value $19.77 billion, up 1%), Nescafé comes in 52nd ($14.82 billion, down 2%), Pampers places 55th ($13.77 billion, no change), and energy drink Red Bull ranks 60th ($12.97 billion, up 12%).

Budweiser is the best performing alcohol brand on the list, with a brand value of $12.98 billion, down 16% on last year.

Other names to feature include L'Oréal, Nestlé, Colgate, Danone, Kellogg's, Corona, Jack Daniel's, Hennessy and Heineken.

According to Interbrand, which puts together the list of the 100 most valuable brands in the world on a yearly basis, the cumulative value of brands in the list grew by 5.7% this year, compared to 16% growth in 2022, an indication of the general slowdown in the global economy.

Check out the full list below.

Interbrand Best Global Brands 2023

Top 100 Brand Value Change Brand Value
01 Apple +4% 502,680 $m
02 Microsoft +14% 316,659 $m
03 Amazon +1% 276,929 $m
04 Google +3% 260,260 $m
05 Samsung +4% 91,407 $m
06 Toyota +8% 64,504 $m
07 Mercedes-Benz +9% 61,414 $m
08 Coca-Cola +1% 58,046 $m
09 Nike +7% 53,773 $m
10 BMW +10% 51,157 $m
11 McDonald’s +5% 50,999 $m
12 Tesla +4% 49,937 $m
13 Disney -4% 48,258 $m
14 Louis Vuitton +5% 46,543 $m
15 Cisco +5% 43,345 $m
16 Instagram +8% 39,342 $m
17 Adobe +14% 34,991 $m
18 IBM +2% 34,921 $m
19 Oracle NEW 34,622 $m
20 SAP +5% 33,078 $m
21 Facebook -8% 31,625 $m
22 Chanel +6% 31,007 $m
23 Hermès +10% 30,190 $m
24 Intel -14% 28,298 $m
25 YouTube +7% 26,039 $m
26 J.P. Morgan +6% 25,876 $m
27 Honda +7% 24,412 $m
28 American Express +9% 24,093 $m
29 IKEA +5% 22,942 $m
30 Accenture +4% 21,320 $m
31 Allianz +12% 20,850 $m
32 Hyundai +18% 20,412 $m
33 UPS -4% 20,374 $m
34 Gucci -2% 19,969 $m
35 Pepsi +1% 19,767 $m
36 Sony +12% 19,065 $m
37 Visa +8% 18,611 $m
38 Salesforce +6% 18,317 $m
39 Netflix +9% 17,916 $m
40 PayPal +4% 17,794 $m
41 Mastercard +6% 17,133 $m
42 adidas +4% 16,568 $m
43 Zara +10% 16,502 $m
44 AXA +4% 16,401 $m
45 Audi +9% 16,352 $m
46 Airbnb +22% 16,344 $m
47 Porsche +20% 16,215 $m
48 Starbucks +10% 15,409 $m
49 GE +7% 15,303 $m
50 Volkswagen +2% 15,140 $m
51 Ford +3% 14,867 $m
52 Nescafé -2% 14,818 $m
53 Siemens +9% 14,588 $m
54 Goldman Sachs -2% 14,215 $m
55 Pampers -0% 13,771 $m
56 H&M +5% 13,649 $m
57 L’Oréal Paris +6% 13,638 $m
58 Citi +5% 13,624 $m
59 LEGO +10% 13,069 $m
60 Red Bull +12% 12,986 $m
61 Budweiser -16% 12,984 $m
62 eBay -0% 12,745 $m
63 Nissan +4% 12,676 $m
64 HP -0% 11,841 $m
65 HSBC +4% 11,734 $m
66 Morgan Stanley +3% 11,372 $m
67 Nestlé +4% 11,369 $m
68 Philips -12% 11,208 $m
69 Spotify +8% 11,114 $m
70 Ferrari +16% 10,830 $m
71 Nintendo -2% 10,498 $m
72 Gillette +2% 10,444 $m
73 Colgate +3% 10,433 $m
74 Cartier +4% 9,868 $m
75 3M -7% 9,791 $m
76 Dior +8% 9,665 $m
77 Santander +7% 9,609 $m
78 Danone -4% 9,152 $m
79 Kellogg’s +1% 8,861 $m
80 LinkedIn +13% 8,595 $m
81 Corona +4% 8,082 $m
82 FedEx -1% 8,067 $m
83 Caterpillar +9% 8,065 $m
84 DHL +3% 7,706 $m
85 Jack Daniel’s +6% 7,595 $m
86 Prada +12% 7,321 $m
87 Xiaomi -1% 7,266 $m
88 Kia +7% 7,059 $m
89 Tiffany & Co. +7% 7,031 $m
90 Panasonic +6% 6,699 $m
91 Hewlett Packard Enterprise +2% 6,642 $m
92 Huawei -2% 6,512 $m
93 Hennessy +6% 6,447 $m
94 Burberry +9% 6,445 $m
95 KFC +5% 6,392 $m
96 Johnson & Johnson +4% 6,387 $m
97 Sephora +15% 6,329 $m
98 Nespresso NEW 6,168 $m
99 Heineken +1% 6,062 $m
100 Canon +3% 6,032 $m

More information can be found here.

