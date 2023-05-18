Petselect Triples Its ‘Tetra Recart’ Capacity For Better Wet Pet Food With Lowest Footprint

Petselect will triple its capacity with two new packaging lines in ‘Tetra Recart’ this year.

It also plans to increase its capacity again in 2027. Petselect will improve its production volume from 25 million units per year to 75 million units.

The company values this proposal in view of the insufficient installed capacity in wet dog and cat food in Europe and North America.

As an international first, it has also launched the new 100ml carton package in alliance with Tetra Pak.

This carton package offers an alternative to conventional single-dose packages and other less sustainable materials, such as plastic, aluminium, or sheet metal.

Petselect notes that its sales in carton packaging are approximately three times higher than those in metal cans.

Since the new formats launched in 2022, Petselect has covered the widest range of Tetra Recart formats: 100ml, 200ml, 340ml, 390ml, 440ml and 500ml.

Petselect is committed to sustainable manufacturing, and through its alliance with Tetra Recart, it aims to pioneer the reduction of the carbon footprint of wet pet food.

As part of its sustainable growth strategy, Petselect established collaboration agreements with different suppliers and manufacturers in 2022, with the aim of producing wet pet food with a neutral carbon footprint.

Currently, 83% of its raw materials come from facilities less than 150 kilometres from its factory.

All this has led Petselect to record an increase in turnover of 23% in 2022, to €18.5 million.

Around 85% of its turnover came from exports, which increased by 25.5% during the financial year.

The company is currently exporting to Russia and will soon commence exports to China and the United States.

Petselect will participate at PLMA 2023 and exhibit at Europa Hall 2, Stand 2.E23.

For more information, write to [email protected]. To view its portfolio of products, click here.

