Premier Foods Appoints Malcolm Waugh As Non-Executive Director

Britain's Premier Foods has appointed Malcolm Waugh as an independent non-executive director of the company, effective from 18 July 2024.

Waugh brings more than 35 years' worth of experience in commercial, operational and leadership roles, the company added.

He worked in several international markets, supplying value-added products in packaging, food and drinks, and other FMCG sectors.

Colin Day, group chair at Premier Foods, welcomed Waugh to the company and stated, "He brings with him a wealth of highly relevant commercial, strategic, and operational experience from the food and drink industry with a particular focus on packaging in both the UK and international markets."

Malcolm Waugh

Waugh stepped in as the chief executive officer of Frugalpac in July of 2018, assuming responsibility for the business as it industrialised and commercialised its low-carbon packaging products against its defined strategies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, he spent 11 years at Essentra PLC with the last six years as managing director and group commercial director.

Before joining Essentra, he served as the commercial director of Tetra Pak UK and Ireland for 15 years.

Other Management Changes

Premier Foods also announced that senior independent director Richard Hodgson will be retiring as a non-executive director.

Following his retirement, Lorna Tilbian, who joined the board in April 2022, will be appointed as the company's senior independent director, the Mr. Kipling-maker noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his extensive commercial and retail insight and the important contribution he has made to the company's strategic thinking, over what has been a period of significant transformation for the company.

"Richard served as a senior independent director since May 2019 and was interim chair prior to my arrival."