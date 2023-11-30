Redefine Meat Enters Europe With UK, Dutch Launch

Redefine Meat has announced its entry into the European retail market, rolling out plant-based products with Ocado in the UK and Albert Heijn and Crisp in the Netherlands.

The company, which was founded in Israel in 2018, has introduced six products to these retailers, including Redefine Beef Mince, Redefine Lamb Kofta Mix, Redefine Premium Burger, Redefine Bratwurst, Redefine Pulled Pork and Redefine Pulled Beef.

Previously, the group has worked with the HoReCa and foodservice industry, supplying to restaurants in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Sweden. It has also worked with chefs such as Marco Pierre-White, Ron Blaauw, Alexis Gauthier, and Robin Gill.

Consumer Demand

The company noted that it was entering the retail channel 'due to the growing demand from vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers alike'.

"The biggest barriers to mainstream plant-based meat adoption remain product quality and versatility," commented Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat. "With our success in food service, we believe we have the ideal mix of product quality and variety to disrupt the retail segment in a big way."

Premium Products

Ben-Shitrit said that the retailers that the company has chosen to partner with "symbolise premium quality products", and that the company was looking forward to working with them to develop a "new-meat category in retail and make a significant difference in meat consumption by driving more consumers to high-quality, sustainable food.

“Over the next 12 months, we will continue to aggressively execute our go-to-market strategy to get our products directly into the hands of consumers fastest, including more products, a brand-new chilled products range and expansion into new countries.”

Elsewhere, Olivia Small, buying manager at Ocado, added that the range was a "natural fit with our unrivalled range of premium products".