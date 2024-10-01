52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Albert Heijn

The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad

Ahold Delhaize Sees Sales Up 4.5% In European Operations In H1

Ahold Delhaize has reported a 4.5% increase in sales, at constant currency rates, in its European operations in the first half of its financial year.

Albert Heijn Enhances Retail Media Services With New Offerings

The retail media unit of Albert Heijn has introduced a host of new offerings, including video advertisements on the ah.nl website and in the ah app.

