Albert Heijn
Ahold Delhaize Sees Sales Up 4.5% In European Operations In H1
Ahold Delhaize has reported a 4.5% increase in sales, at constant currency rates, in its European operations in the first half of its financial year.
Albert Heijn Enhances Retail Media Services With New Offerings
The retail media unit of Albert Heijn has introduced a host of new offerings, including video advertisements on the ah.nl website and in the ah app.
