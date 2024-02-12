Rockstar Energy Unveils New Visual Identity

Beverage giant PepsiCo has rolled out a new brand identity for Rockstar Energy drinks, featuring bold colours.

The new visual identity is part of the 'Press Play' platform launched last year, the cola giant noted.

Rockstar seeks to resonate with more energy drink consumers by adopting a new 'flavour-forward' look and feel.

The new look was designed in-house by PepsiCo Design + Innovation.

The new design retains the star logo while introducing simplicity and a universal appeal, catering to a broader, more modern audience of energy drinks.

'A Lasting Impact'

Marie-Therese Cassidy, vice-president of design in Europe, commented, "By seamlessly merging our iconic gold star with the refreshed Rockstar wordmark, we've made a lasting impact both on and off the shelf. Additionally, our team has introduced a vibrant repeating star shape, providing a visual gateway into Rockstar's diverse world of flavours and experiences."

PepsiCo acquired Rockstar in 2020, and the latest redesign is the brand's first visual update in over four years.

This evolution mirrors Rockstar Energy's 'progressive approach' to continuously evolve the brand to appeal to more diverse and modern energy drink enthusiasts, the company noted.

Bart LaCount, vice president of international beverages marketing at PepsiCo added, "Since acquiring the brand, we've stayed committed to adopting a forward-thinking, innovative approach – evolving our appeal for a wider, and more modern audience.

"The launch of the 'Press Play' platform in 2023 was just the start of a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging our fans and many more across the world to 'Press Play' throughout the year."

Rockstar Energy rolled out the new design in the UK, Poland and Germany this January 2024, and subsequent rollouts are planned throughout the year.