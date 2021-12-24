Subscribe Login
Seasons Greetings From ESM: European Supermarket Magazine

The team at ESM: European Supermarket Magazine would like to wish all our readers a very Merry Christmas!

Here's to a prosperous, profitable new year for all involved in the most dynamic industry of – retail and consumer goods.

We'll be continuing to post stories during the festive period, so stay tuned to www.esmmagazine.com for the latest retail updates.

In the meantime, here's a recap of our '12 Ads of Christmas' contest, honouring the most creative retail advertisements of the holidays. Have a safe, enjoyable Christmas.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

