Massive thanks to our wonderful readers for spreading the holiday cheer by casting their votes in ESM's festive '12 Ads of Christmas' poll.

The competition was fierce, and after a merry tallying and verification process, we're thrilled to unveil this year's holly jolly champion...

Winner: Tesco (UK)

Soundtracked by OMC's 90's classic How Bizarre, Tesco's festive commercial sees the residents of a village morph into a delightful array of Christmas characters, capturing the affection of our readers and claiming the crown in this year's poll. A sleigh-full of congratulations to Tesco for shining as the radiant star atop the Christmas tree!

2nd: Rohlik Group/Knuspr.de (Germany)

Festive cheer abounds as an enterprising child, witnessing his parents navigate the challenges of the weekly grocery run, devises a heartwarming alternative. Securing the second spot in our festive showdown this year, this ad from Rohlik Group carries the theme, 'You already have the most precious things at home, we'll bring everything else.'

3rd: Pingo Doce (Portugal)

Who brings the magic of Christmas? Portuguese retailer Pingo Doce collaborates with singer-songwriter Fernando Daniel to deliver a catchy and holiday commercial. Get ready to hum along with this one, which secures the third spot in our Christmas countdown this year.

Thanks to everyone that voted! Whether you're eager to relive the magic of this year's '12 Ads of Christmas' competition or simply seeking a festive boost, you can revisit all the ads here.

Once more, our sincere gratitude for your participation in the voting process. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Happy Holidays!