Sical Launches Limited-Edition Coffee With Blockchain Technology

Coffee brand Sical has introduced blockchain technology to a limited-edition SKU, to ensure that the entire production process is traceable.

Part of the Nestlé group, the Portuguese brand has launched the Brasil Single Origin coffee with blockchain technology, which allows for the traceability of the coffee beans – from growing to transportation, roasting and packaging.

Through a QR code on the packaging, consumers will be able to access information about the plantation and farmer, the location, and the dates when the coffee was planted, harvested and washed.

Consumers will also have information about when and where the coffee was transported, and, finally, when it was roasted and packed at Nestlé Portugal’s factory in Porto.

This entire journey is audited and certified by the Rainforest Alliance and the IBM Food Trust.

If interested, consumers can also access audited reports and their respective certificates.

Value Chain Visibility

Besides allowing coffee lovers to trace their coffee beans and providing visibility along the entire value chain, the project also allows data-sharing between farmers – to support decision-making, identify risks in the production chain, and improve all coffee production and distribution processes.

Sical Blockchain Limited-Edition Brasil Single Origin is, as its name indicates, a coffee originating from Brazil, characterised by a medium body with balanced, pleasant roasted and nutty notes.

In 2021, the brand rolled out new, revamped packaging for its ground roasted coffee and coffee bean SKUs.

