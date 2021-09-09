ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Portugal's Sonae Acquires UK-Based Vegan Food Producer

Published on Sep 9 2021 9:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: UK / Sonae / Portugal / World News / Gosh Food

Portugal's Sonae Acquires UK-Based Vegan Food Producer

Portuguese conglomerate Sonae has acquired 95.4% of Claybell Limited, the owner of Gosh Food, a UK-based producer of natural plant-based food products.

Sonae completed the £64 million (€75 million) through its subsidiary Sonae Food4Future.

About Gosh Food

Gosh Food produces and distributes plant-based food products under the Gosh! brand or through distributors’ own brands.

It offers a range of 'clean label' and allergen-free products through major UK retailers and foodservice operators.

The company creates a range of innovative products based on naturally-sourced ingredients –from healthy snacks to ready-to-eat products – at its clean label & allergy free manufacturing facilities.

The UK-based company had a turnover of £22 million (about €26 million) in the fiscal year ending in May this year.

Gosh will continue to be managed by the current team, which will take a 4.6% minority stake.

Portfolio Management

Advertisement

According to Sonae, this acquisition is in line with its active portfolio management strategy focused on innovative companies in growth sectors linked to its core business.

In addition it will allows the company to invest in the high potential natural and plant-based food industry, while leveraging its know-how in the food and retail sectors to accelerate the company’s value creation plan.

Sonae, which operates the Continente chain, reported a 5.8% increase in sales in the first quarter f its financial year, with sales from its food retail unit Sonae MC increasing 6.6% to €1.3 billion. It saw a net profit of €1 million in the period, which was a turnaround from the €59 million loss it reported for the corresponding period last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

B&M Forecasts Profit Above Estimates On Strong UK Margins

B&M Forecasts Profit Above Estimates On Strong UK Margins
Battle For Supermarket Group Morrisons Heads To Auction Process

Battle For Supermarket Group Morrisons Heads To Auction Process
Rising Inflation Continuing To Concern UK Shoppers, Study Finds

Rising Inflation Continuing To Concern UK Shoppers, Study Finds
Italian Pasta Exports To UK Drop 28% Due to Brexit

Italian Pasta Exports To UK Drop 28% Due to Brexit
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Emmi Nominates CEO Urs Riedener As Next Board Chairman Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Emmi Nominates CEO Urs Riedener As Next Board Chairman
Pasta Maker Divella Seeking To Sell 30% Stake To A Strategic Partner Thu, 9 Sep 2021

Pasta Maker Divella Seeking To Sell 30% Stake To A Strategic Partner
Unilever Brands Support Initiative To Save Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Wed, 8 Sep 2021

Unilever Brands Support Initiative To Save Cruelty-Free Cosmetics
FrieslandCampina Brings Friso Back On The Dutch Market Wed, 8 Sep 2021

FrieslandCampina Brings Friso Back On The Dutch Market
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN