52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Sonae

Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds €4bn Boosted By MC, Worten

Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds €4bn Boosted By MC, Worten

Portugal's MC To Close Go Natural Supermarkets

Portugal's MC To Close Go Natural Supermarkets

Portuguese retail group MC has announced it is shuttering its Go Natural supermarkets and has initiated a process to integrate the chain's workers into oth...

Portugal's Sonae Launches €868m Takeover Of Finnish Pet Care Retailer Musti

A consortium led by Sonae, which owns Portugal's largest food retailer, has launched a tender offer on all the shares in Finnish pet care retailer Musti, i...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com