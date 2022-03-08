Südzucker Joins EU-Backed EIT Food Accelerator Network

German sugar producer Südzucker has announced its decision to join the EIT Food Accelerator Network (FAN).

The move is part of the group's plan to increase its investments and activities around plant-based solutions.

EIT Food is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic food innovation communities, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

EIT Food Accelerator Network

The EIT FAN programme for 2022 commenced only recently, with scouting for the new Food Accelerator Network cohort ending on 28 February 2022.

Südzucker Group innovation team has already been involved in defining search fields, and will soon evaluate the first startup applications.

The group is also aiming to engage with startups around plant-based solutions from April 2022 onwards.

Beyond activity in the FAN, Südzucker will also involve itself in the early-stage seedbed programme and the later stage Rising Food Stars programme of EIT Food, which supports the commercialisation of new solutions in the market.

'Südzucker Is Passionate About Innovation'

Florian Weber, head of new business development at Südzucker Group, commented, “Südzucker Group is passionate about innovation that is leveraging the power of plants across the whole value chain from farm to fork.

“We are active in very diverse markets and produce a wide range of plant-based products and circular economy solutions. This diversity is represented through all our segments so there are plentiful possibilities for cooperation or co-developments.”

Dr Wolfgang Kraus, director, central research and development of Südzucker Group explained, “We are committed to jointly scale products and technologies especially in the domain of plant proteins, bio-based chemicals, natural sweetening solutions, sustainable agriculture, industrial decarbonisation and circular economy.

“As we process numerous crops and raw materials in our factories at highest efficiency levels, leveraging synergies in operations and sustainable valorisation of side-streams are traditionally our core competence.”

