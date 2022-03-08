Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Südzucker Joins EU-Backed EIT Food Accelerator Network

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German sugar producer Südzucker has announced its decision to join the EIT Food Accelerator Network (FAN).

The move is part of the group's plan to increase its investments and activities around plant-based solutions.

EIT Food is one of the world’s largest and most dynamic food innovation communities, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

EIT Food Accelerator Network

The EIT FAN programme for 2022 commenced only recently, with scouting for the new Food Accelerator Network cohort ending on 28 February 2022.

Südzucker Group innovation team has already been involved in defining search fields, and will soon evaluate the first startup applications.

The group is also aiming to engage with startups around plant-based solutions from April 2022 onwards.

Beyond activity in the FAN, Südzucker will also involve itself in the early-stage seedbed programme and the later stage Rising Food Stars programme of EIT Food, which supports the commercialisation of new solutions in the market.

'Südzucker Is Passionate About Innovation'

Florian Weber, head of new business development at Südzucker Group, commented, “Südzucker Group is passionate about innovation that is leveraging the power of plants across the whole value chain from farm to fork.

“We are active in very diverse markets and produce a wide range of plant-based products and circular economy solutions. This diversity is represented through all our segments so there are plentiful possibilities for cooperation or co-developments.”

Read More: Moody's Changes Outlook On Südzucker Baa3 Rating

Dr Wolfgang Kraus, director, central research and development of Südzucker Group explained, “We are committed to jointly scale products and technologies especially in the domain of plant proteins, bio-based chemicals, natural sweetening solutions, sustainable agriculture, industrial decarbonisation and circular economy.

“As we process numerous crops and raw materials in our factories at highest efficiency levels, leveraging synergies in operations and sustainable valorisation of side-streams are traditionally our core competence.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Dairy Firms Arla And Valio Halt Operations In Russia
2
A-Brands

Danone Unveils Targets To Ramp Up Revenue Growth
3
A-Brands

Irish Grocery Sales Decline In Latest 12 Weeks: Kantar
4
A-Brands

Danone Shares Fall After It Closes Ukraine Plant, Suspends Russia Investments
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com